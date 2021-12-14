Brokerages Expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). BioLineRx posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 212.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

