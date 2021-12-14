Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CNFR remained flat at $$2.33 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 38,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNFR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Conifer by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

