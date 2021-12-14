Brokerages Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report sales of $258.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.20 million and the highest is $260.08 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $160.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $976.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.70 million to $977.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $962.20 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $994.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

HSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.46. 3,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,452. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $831.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,456 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.