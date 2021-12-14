Brokerages Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. Hercules Capital posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,699. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 48.71%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

