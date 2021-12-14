Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.19.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $147.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,858. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 243.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

