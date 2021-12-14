Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post $2.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.14. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordson.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.56. 288,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.80. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

