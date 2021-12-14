Brokerages Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Susquehanna raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

