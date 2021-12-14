Brokerages Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) PT at $31.83

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACET shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of ACET opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.30. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,290.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 240,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

