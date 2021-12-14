Brokerages Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target at $409.11

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $409.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,424,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $8.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.99. 27,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.10 and its 200-day moving average is $399.72. Cintas has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

