Brokerages Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) PT at $21.56

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Compass news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COMP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 2,128,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,119. Compass has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. Analysts predict that Compass will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

