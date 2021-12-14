Brokerages Set Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Price Target at €11.93

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.93 ($13.40).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBE. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.58) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.96) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.60) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.20).

About Iberdrola

