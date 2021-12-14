Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target at $11.33

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several brokerages have commented on KNTNF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

