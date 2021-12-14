Brokerages Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price at $116.31

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSPD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NYSE LSPD opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of -82.33. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.55.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.