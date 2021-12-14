Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target at $93.38

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.48. 1,503,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,898. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.00. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.97.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 432,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,852,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,242,000 after purchasing an additional 492,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

