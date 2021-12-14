Brokerages Set Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target at $5.38

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLTTF shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

