Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT at C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.80. 193,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.36. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$22.76 and a twelve month high of C$32.50.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

