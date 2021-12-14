Brokers Offer Predictions for H.I.S. Co., Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of H.I.S. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi expects that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

HISJF opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. H.I.S. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

