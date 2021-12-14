Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 145,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,997,855 shares.The stock last traded at $5.38 and had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market cap of $993.23 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 115.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 45.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 527.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 176,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

