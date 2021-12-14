Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Research analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 33,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,202. Buckle has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 7.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

