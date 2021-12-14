Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

CSTE stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $369.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $163.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caesarstone by 980.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

