Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 5,101 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.61.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

