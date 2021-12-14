Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 15,407 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of FOX by 798.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 682,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 606,162 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in FOX by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 842,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,773,000 after buying an additional 59,756 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 20.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

