Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

