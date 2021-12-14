Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $123.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 4.48%. Calloway’s Nursery’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

