Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of CMBM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,018. The company has a market cap of $608.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

