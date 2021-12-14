Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.31

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 4410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

CTLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $592.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.60 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $54,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.