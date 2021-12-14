Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Holdings Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,266 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCBG opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $450.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.76. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

