Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $54.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.49 million to $58.70 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $33.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $168.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.11 million to $171.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $280.72 million, with estimates ranging from $275.47 million to $289.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPLP. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CPLP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. 140,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 80,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

