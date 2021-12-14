Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $137,061.99 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $137,061.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $22,102.50.

On Friday, November 5th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $206,885.46.

On Monday, October 11th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $20,280.00.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.