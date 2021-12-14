Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,065 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 180.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,488,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHPT opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,197,460. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.06.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

