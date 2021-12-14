Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

PSX stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

