Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $351.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $252.51 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

