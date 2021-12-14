Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,850 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE:UNM opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $31.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.54.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.