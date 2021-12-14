Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $203.49 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.19 and a 200-day moving average of $196.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

