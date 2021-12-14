Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 256.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $248.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $157.83 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $237.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

