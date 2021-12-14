CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Gap Up to $27.78

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.78, but opened at $28.70. CBTX shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 135 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $702.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in CBTX by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CBTX by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 157,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

