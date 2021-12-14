CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given New 133.00 Price Target at Barclays

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) had its price target reduced by Barclays from 140.00 to 133.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTGLY. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTGLY stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.