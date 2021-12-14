Celo (CELO) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $36.35 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00007131 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00054206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.46 or 0.07982325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,027.10 or 0.99983884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

