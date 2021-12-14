Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) SVP Sells $633,520.00 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CNC stock traded up $3.70 on Tuesday, hitting $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,930,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.29. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Centene by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3,997.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

