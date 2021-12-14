Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Shares of CNC opened at $78.15 on Monday. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Centene by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

