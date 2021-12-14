Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 170,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

