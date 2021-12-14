Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $435.07

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 435.07 ($5.75) and traded as low as GBX 241.50 ($3.19). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 247 ($3.26), with a volume of 565,031 shares.

CAML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 320 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.90) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 285 ($3.77) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 237.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 435.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £434.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.