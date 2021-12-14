Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Century Communities accounts for 1.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of CCS traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,275. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.22.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

