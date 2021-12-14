Ceres Reaches Market Cap of $1.74 Million (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can now be bought for approximately $242.97 or 0.00503485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $462,516.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,843.74 or 0.07965106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,358.79 or 1.00210473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00076246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 9,045 coins and its circulating supply is 7,170 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

