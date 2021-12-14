Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 200.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 59.8% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.86. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $73.41 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

