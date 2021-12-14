Cerity Partners LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,851 shares of company stock worth $42,563,258. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

