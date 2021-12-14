Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,657,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in GoodRx by 40.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $6,297,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $6,760,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,654,539 shares of company stock valued at $69,083,824. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDRX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.17, a PEG ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.69. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.