Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $265,000 Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 91.1% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $2,841,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.6% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,639,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,810,000 after buying an additional 403,553 shares during the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

