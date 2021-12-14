Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 350 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 239,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 38.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.70.

Shares of BA stock opened at $197.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.85. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $188.00 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

