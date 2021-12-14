China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 2,246 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China XD Plastics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of China XD Plastics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in China. It offers special engineering plastic, biodegradable plastic, general plastic, engineering plastic products. Its products are used in the production of exterior and interior trim and functional components of automobiles.

